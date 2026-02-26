Colombo land values surge 10.6% in second half of 2025

Posted by Editor on February 26, 2026 - 10:36 am

The Land Valuation Indicator compiled for the Colombo District continued its upward trend, increasing by 10.6 percent in the second half of 2025 compared to the second half of 2024.

This growth was reflected across all three sub-indices of the Land Valuation Index, namely residential, commercial, and industrial, which recorded annual increases of 12.4 percent, 11.3 percent, and 8.0 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, compared to the values reported in the first half of 2025, the Land Valuation Indicator and its sub-indices recorded moderate growth on a half-year basis in the second half of 2025.

In this context, the commercial and residential sub-indices showed relatively higher growth rates.