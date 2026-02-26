Colombo land values surge 10.6% in second half of 2025
The Land Valuation Indicator compiled for the Colombo District continued its upward trend, increasing by 10.6 percent in the second half of 2025 compared to the second half of 2024.
This growth was reflected across all three sub-indices of the Land Valuation Index, namely residential, commercial, and industrial, which recorded annual increases of 12.4 percent, 11.3 percent, and 8.0 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, compared to the values reported in the first half of 2025, the Land Valuation Indicator and its sub-indices recorded moderate growth on a half-year basis in the second half of 2025.
In this context, the commercial and residential sub-indices showed relatively higher growth rates.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Colombo land values surge 10.6% in second half of 2025 February 26, 2026
- Sri Lanka Navy reveals Rs. 782 Million unpaid, past security risks in joint venture February 26, 2026
- Sri Lanka nears final approval for PayPal inward remittances February 26, 2026
- Daisy Forrest acquitted by Colombo High Court February 25, 2026
- Ex-Social Services Officer arrested over disability grant fraud February 25, 2026