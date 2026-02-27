Sri Lanka to receive over 7,000 metric tons of LP Gas in two days

Posted by Editor on February 27, 2026 - 12:34 pm

A vessel carrying 3,700 metric tons of LP gas is set to arrive in Sri Lanka today (February 27), pushing Litro Gas Lanka’s total imports for the month beyond 28,000 metric tons.

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. announced that the new shipment will reach the island today, according to its Chairman, Channa Gunawardana.

He said that with this consignment, the total amount of LP gas imported by the company for February has exceeded 28,000 metric tons.

The company confirmed that distribution of the newly received stock will begin tomorrow morning (February 28).

Litro Gas has also increased its daily market release from 1,200 metric tons to 1,700 metric tons in order to meet rising demand and maintain a steady supply across the country.

Meanwhile, LAUGFS Gas PLC stated that a separate vessel carrying 3,500 metric tons of LP gas is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (February 28).

CEO Nalinda Kurukulasuriya said the loading process for this shipment is currently taking place in the Maldives.

He also noted that four additional vessels have already been ordered to ensure a continuous and stable supply of LP gas to the local market.