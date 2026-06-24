Teldeniya woman’s death: Main suspect, wife arrested in Jaffna

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 24, 2026 - 6:55 am

The boyfriend of physiotherapist Shamya Darshani, whose body was found inside a parked car in the Teldeniya area, has been arrested in Jaffna along with his legally married wife and a young child.

The suspects were taken into custody in the early hours of today (June 24) during a joint operation carried out by officers of the Jaffna Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau and the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit.

Police said the operation was launched based on information received while the suspects were travelling by bus from Wellawatte to Chavakachcheri in Jaffna on June 23, 2026.

According to investigators, the main suspect was wearing a face mask at the time of arrest, while his wife had disguised herself as a Muslim woman.

During questioning, the suspect reportedly told investigators that he had planned to travel from Vavuniya to Kurunegala, look after his two other children, and then surrender to the police.

The operation was conducted under the full supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohan Olugala, Director of the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit.

Investigations have revealed that the suspects had been staying in Negombo and Chilaw during the past few days and had allegedly attempted to leave the country by sea.

The suspects are scheduled to be handed over to the Nuwara Eliya Police for further investigations.

The case relates to the discovery of a woman’s body inside a parked car in the Teldeniya area on June 17, 2026.

The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Shamya Darshani, a physiotherapist attached to the Ampara General Hospital. Police alleged that her boyfriend had placed her body inside the vehicle and fled the area following the incident.

The suspect, a software engineer residing in Gannoruwa, had escaped after the incident.

Police investigations began after a resident of Kotavewa, Thalawa, lodged a complaint with the Nuwara Eliya Police on the morning of June 17, 2026 stating that his sister had been staying in an apartment building in Nuwara Eliya, had not eaten for several days, and required assistance.

A team of police officers inspected the apartment but found no one inside.

However, CCTV footage later showed the victim’s boyfriend arriving at the apartment at around 9:50 PM on June 16, 2026. He remained there for about 40 minutes and was later seen at around 10:30 PM carrying the unconscious woman out of the building.

Police said he then placed her in a car and drove away.

Update from Sri Lanka Police – 11:00 AM

Sri Lanka Police said that the body of a 33-year-old woman from Weligama was found inside a car near Teldeniya Hospital on June 17, 2026.

The investigation was initially carried out by the Teldeniya Police. However, after it was determined that the incident had occurred within the Nuwara Eliya Police Division, further investigations were taken over by the Nuwara Eliya Police.

Following investigations into the woman’s death, police identified her boyfriend as a suspect. In the early hours of June 24, 2026, officers attached to the Walana Central Anti-Corruption Unit arrested the suspect and his legally married wife in the Jaffna area.

Police said the male suspect is 43 years old and the female suspect is 35 years old. Both are residents of Pallekele.

Investigations have further revealed that the male suspect had allegedly been involved in several financial fraud cases currently being heard before the Gampaha, Aluthkade, Tissamaharama, Kaduwela and Horana courts.

According to police, one case before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court relates to the alleged fraud of Rs. 11.87 million by promising marriage, as well as the unlawful use and fraudulent acquisition of a motor vehicle.

He also faces two separate cases before Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court No. 05 involving the alleged fraud of Rs. 1.72 million and Rs. 1.37 million respectively by promising marriage.

Another case before the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court relates to the alleged fraud of Rs. 2.2 million by claiming he could import vehicles from overseas.

Police said four separate cases filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against the suspect are also being heard before the Aluthkade, Horana and Kaduwela Magistrates’ Courts.

In addition, he faces a case before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defrauding Rs. 4.2 million by claiming he could arrange overseas employment opportunities.

The two suspects arrested in connection with the woman’s death are due to be handed over to the Nuwara Eliya Police for further investigations.