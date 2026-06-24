PM Harini orders immediate action on education sector issues

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 24, 2026 - 9:05 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has instructed officials to take immediate action to address a range of issues affecting Sri Lanka’s education sector following discussions at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education held recently in Parliament.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, with Members of Parliament raising several current concerns related to the education sector.

Among the key matters discussed were the need to introduce a standardized plan and model for primary school construction, administrative issues in assisted schools, concerns related to teacher transfers, the progress of provincial-level school construction projects, challenges within the vocational education sector, and future development plans.

Following discussions with relevant officials, the Prime Minister directed them to take the necessary measures without delay and ensure that the issues raised are addressed promptly.

The Committee also reviewed the progress of the subcommittees established under the Ministerial Consultative Committee.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madhura Seneviratne, Deputy Minister of Vocational Education Nalin Hewage, several Members of Parliament, and officials including Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewe.