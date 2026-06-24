US Pacific Air Forces Commander meets Sri Lanka Defence Secretary

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 24, 2026 - 9:40 am

Commander of the United States Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), General Kevin B. Schneider, met with Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), at the Ministry of Defence in the Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte on June 23, 2026.

During the meeting, the Defence Secretary expressed appreciation for the longstanding partnership between Sri Lanka and the United States and thanked the US for its continued support and contributions to Sri Lanka’s development, security, and defence sectors.

He stated that Sri Lanka values its defence relations with the United States and looks forward to further strengthening cooperation through increased engagement, professional exchanges, and capacity-building initiatives.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and explored opportunities for future collaboration in the space domain, highlighting emerging areas of technological and strategic interest to both countries.

The meeting was also attended by United States Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Matthew House.