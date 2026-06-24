Sri Lanka Police to take strict action against non-standard number plates

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 24, 2026 - 11:18 am

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic and Road Safety Range W.P.J. Senadheera says strict legal action will be taken against vehicle owners using non-standard number plates instead of those officially approved by the Department of Motor Traffic.

The DIG stated that all police stations have been instructed to inspect vehicles fitted with arbitrarily made number plates that do not meet the required standards and to take legal action against offenders.

He explained that a temporary grace period had previously been granted due to a shortage of official number plates. During that period, vehicle owners were allowed to display their registration numbers in black letters on a white background, even on an A4-sized sheet of paper, until official plates became available.

However, DIG Senadheera emphasized that the concession did not allow motorists to use number plates in different colours or customized designs based on personal preference.

He further noted that vehicles displaying number plates of various colours and non-standard designs, instead of the official plates approved by the Department of Motor Traffic, will now face strict enforcement action.