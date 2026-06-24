Sri Lanka tourist arrivals surpass 1.1 Million in first six months of 2026

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 24, 2026 - 1:25 pm

Sri Lanka has welcomed more than 1.1 million tourists so far in 2026, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

The SLTDA said that a total of 1,104,354 tourists arrived in the country between January 1 and June 21, 2026.

During the period from June 1 to June 21, 2026, Sri Lanka recorded 82,332 tourist arrivals. India remained the largest source market during this period, accounting for 31,158 visitors. The United Kingdom ranked second with 6,658 arrivals, while China recorded the third-highest number with 5,178 visitors.

India also remained the leading source market for the overall period from January 1 to June 21, contributing 281,418 tourist arrivals. The United Kingdom recorded 104,751 visitors, while 76,963 tourists arrived from Russia during the same period.

According to the SLTDA, the highest monthly tourist arrival figure recorded during the first six months of 2026 was in February, when 279,328 visitors arrived in Sri Lanka.