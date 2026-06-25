Sri Lanka to import 600 new SLTB buses by December 2026

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 25, 2026 - 8:56 am

The Ministry of Transport and Highways says 600 new buses will be imported to Sri Lanka by December 2026 for the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

The new fleet will include 200 luxury buses for operation on expressways and 400 buses for operation on regular routes.

Meanwhile, the ministry also said that 104 new Metro buses, which have already been purchased, are expected to arrive in the country by August 15, 2026.

According to the ministry, these buses will be deployed for passenger service before September 20, 2026 after card payment systems are installed.