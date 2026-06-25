UN, WFP officials meet Sri Lanka Defence Secretary to discuss disaster preparedness

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 25, 2026 - 9:16 am

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche, and the World Food Programme (WFP) Representative and Country Director, Philip Ward, met with Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) at the Ministry of Defence yesterday (June 24).

The discussion focused on the World Food Programme’s ongoing work in Sri Lanka and the Government’s priorities related to disaster risk management and resilience-building programmes.

The meeting also explored potential areas of collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the WFP to strengthen Sri Lanka’s national disaster preparedness and emergency response mechanisms.

Particular attention was given to ways in which the WFP and the donor community could support Sri Lanka’s efforts to improve resilience against natural disasters and other emergencies.

During the meeting, the Defence Secretary expressed appreciation for the longstanding support provided by the United Nations and the World Food Programme to Sri Lanka and said he looks forward to working closely with international partners in advancing the country’s development agenda.