US provides USD 4 Million satellite communication system to Sri Lanka Navy

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 23, 2026 - 6:50 pm

The United States has provided a Fleet Broadband satellite communication system worth approximately USD 4 million to the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), aiming to improve maritime communication and operational capabilities across the Navy’s Offshore Patrol Fleet.

The announcement was made during a special reception held onboard SLNS Gajabahu at the Port of Colombo on June 22, 2026.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Dr. S. Paul Kapur, and senior officials from both countries. They were welcomed by Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Kapur said the United States would provide Fleet Broadband satellite communication technology to the Sri Lanka Navy to strengthen maritime connectivity along some of the world’s busiest shipping routes. The system will be installed across the Navy’s Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Fleet Broadband system uses United States satellite communication technology to provide secure ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore communication. It will support voice, data and information exchange while vessels operate beyond coastal coverage areas and enable real-time connectivity between naval headquarters, aircraft and ships deployed across the Indian Ocean Region.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Aruna Jayasekara said the new communication capability would strengthen Sri Lanka’s maritime domain awareness and further enhance defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United States.

He noted that the Sri Lanka Navy plays an important role in monitoring activities along key maritime routes and said the new system would help maintain uninterrupted communication across the fleet, improve real-time situational awareness within Sri Lanka’s maritime domain and support timely information sharing with regional partners.

He added that these capabilities would contribute to better coordinated responses to illicit maritime activities while supporting the security and reliability of international shipping lanes.

The event was also attended by U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Ms. Jayne Howell, senior officials of the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, officials of the Ministry of Defence and senior officers of the Sri Lanka Navy.