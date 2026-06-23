US Pacific Air Forces Commander meets Sri Lanka Deputy Defence Minister

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 23, 2026 - 6:33 pm

General Kevin B. Schneider, Commander of the United States Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), met Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), in Colombo on June 22, 2026, during his three-day official visit to Sri Lanka from June 21 to 24.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Deputy Minister welcomed the visit and said such high-level engagements help strengthen the longstanding relationship between Sri Lanka and the United States while promoting closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister acknowledged the humanitarian assistance provided by the United States, including humanitarian aid, financial support, airlift operations, and logistical coordination. He noted that these contributions supported Sri Lanka’s relief and recovery efforts during and after the recent ‘Ditwah’ natural disaster.

The Deputy Minister also thanked the United States Government for its continued support in strengthening Sri Lanka’s national security framework, particularly assistance provided to improve the country’s Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) capabilities.

He further welcomed the recent donation of ten TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopters by the United States, stating that the aircraft would help strengthen Sri Lanka’s operational capabilities and support defence and humanitarian assistance activities.

The two sides also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and explored opportunities for future collaboration in the space domain, focusing on technological and strategic areas of mutual interest.

Senior officials from the Pacific Air Forces and the United States Embassy in Sri Lanka attended the meeting, including Defence Attaché Lieutenant Colonel Matthew House.