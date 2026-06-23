Sri Lanka moves to end indelible ink requirement at elections

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 23, 2026 - 3:59 pm

Cabinet approval has been granted to remove the legal requirement to apply indelible ink on voters’ fingers during elections in Sri Lanka.

The decision was taken based on a proposal submitted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Under Sri Lanka’s existing election laws, every election held since 2004 has required voters to verify their identity using a valid identification document and to have their finger marked with indelible ink before voting.

Both measures were introduced to prevent electoral fraud and to stop individuals from casting more than one vote.

However, the government has observed that using two separate methods—identity verification through official documents and the application of indelible ink—for the same purpose has reduced efficiency in polling station operations and created significant additional costs for the government when conducting elections.

As a result, the government has decided that it is appropriate to remove the legal provisions relating to the use of indelible ink from election laws while continuing voter identity verification through valid identification documents.

Accordingly, legal amendments will be introduced to remove the requirement for indelible ink from the following laws:

Section 36 of the Presidential Elections Act, No. 15 of 1981.

Section 38 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981.

Section 36 of the Provincial Councils Elections Act, No. 2 of 1988.

Section 53A of the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance (Chapter 262).

Section 21 of the Referendum Act, No. 7 of 1981.

The amendments will formally end the use of indelible ink at Presidential, Parliamentary, Provincial Council, Local Government elections and referendums in Sri Lanka.