May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 May 25, 2020

1,162 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Posted in

Coronavirus test

14 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1,162, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 695 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 10 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1,162
Active Cases – 458
New Cases for the day – 21
Observation in hospitals – 97
Recovered & Discharged – 695
Total Deaths – 10

