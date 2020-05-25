10th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 10th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 52-year-old female who had arrived from Kuwait and had been undergoing quarantine at the Trincomalee quarantine center has succumbed to the virus in this manner.

She was a resident of Payagala, Kalutara.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 10.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1,162

Active Cases – 458

New Cases for the day – 21

Observation in hospitals – 97

Recovered & Discharged – 695

Total Deaths – 10