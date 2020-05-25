May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 May 25, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

10th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 10th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 52-year-old female who had arrived from Kuwait and had been undergoing quarantine at the Trincomalee quarantine center has succumbed to the virus in this manner.

She was a resident of Payagala, Kalutara.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 10.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1,162
Active Cases – 458
New Cases for the day – 21
Observation in hospitals – 97
Recovered & Discharged – 695
Total Deaths – 10

