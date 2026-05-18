17 years since Sri Lanka defeated the LTTE and ended the war

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 18, 2026 - 6:55 am

Seventeen years have passed as of today (May 18) since the Government of Sri Lanka defeated the LTTE terrorists after a 30-year war.

To mark the occasion, the “National Victory Day Commemoration” is scheduled to be held tomorrow (May 19) in front of the Ranaviru (War Heroes) Memorial in Battaramulla at 3:00 p.m., under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Chairman of the Ranaviru Seva Authority, Brigadier (Retired) S. B. Kohona, said this year marks the 17th commemorative event and that several special changes have been introduced.

He said the main aim is to provide maximum opportunities for war heroes and the family members of those who sacrificed their lives for the country, and that participation by war hero families has increased significantly compared to previous years.

He also said a special effort has been made to include Tamil and Muslim war heroes from the Northern and Eastern regions who served alongside the tri-forces during the conflict. As part of this, relatives of fallen war heroes from the North and East have been specially invited, with around 1,000 invitations sent to ensure their participation.

Director of the Ranaviru Seva Authority, L.M.C.B. Nishshanka, said a total of 2,769 people are expected to attend the commemoration. He added that 160 war hero parents have been given the opportunity to take part this year, which is an increase compared to earlier events.

Deputy Director A.G. Bhagya said the Ranaviru Seva Authority continues to provide wide support to war heroes and their families, including physical, psychosocial and financial assistance. He said the Authority’s work also covers rehabilitation, care for disabled war heroes, welfare support, housing, healthcare, education and employment opportunities.

Bhagya added that structured plans have been prepared under short-term, medium-term and long-term frameworks, and that an allocation of Rs. 569 million has been made for these initiatives for the coming five-year period.

The war ended when LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed by the Sri Lanka Army at the Nandikadal Lagoon on May 18, 2009.

On July 27, 1975, the LTTE began its campaign to divide Sri Lanka by assassinating the then Jaffna Mayor, Alfred Duraiappah.

The LTTE attempted to push the country into a major crisis by launching attacks on economic nerve centres as well as religious sites, including the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Katunayake Airport, the Kolonnawa oil storage facility, the Temple of the Tooth Relic, and the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura.

They also blocked the Mavil Aru anicut, disrupting the main water supply route to farmlands and farming communities in the Eastern Province.

Following that incident, the security forces launched operations to eliminate the LTTE. In addition to combat operations, the forces also carried out humanitarian missions to rescue hostages.

With Prabhakaran’s death at Nandikadal on May 18, 2009, the war that lasted for more than 30 years came to an end.