Hanif Yusoof to step down as Western Province Governor

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 17, 2026 - 8:57 pm

Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof said today (May 17) that he had earlier informed Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of his wish to resign.



He cited the strain of balancing his duties as Governor, his additional role as the President’s Special Representative for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and family responsibilities.

In a statement issued to address recent media speculation about the Governor’s position, Yousuf said handling diplomatic responsibilities as Governor, the additional FDI duties entrusted to him by the President and family commitments had been a serious challenge.

He said it was a privilege to hold a responsible position for the country and contribute toward national progress and he thanked the President for granting him that opportunity.

However, to ensure a smooth and orderly transition, Yousuf said he will continue to serve as Governor until the President appoints a suitable successor.

After that, he said he intends to continue supporting the President’s vision by staying in his current voluntary role as the President’s Special Representative for FDI using his international relationships and networks to attract foreign direct investment and support Sri Lanka’s national development.

He added that his commitment to serving the country remains steadfast and expressed sincere gratitude for the trust the President has placed in him.