190 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 190, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 49 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 190
Active Cases – 134
New Cases – 1
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 242
Recovered & Discharged – 49
Deaths – 7
