22nd Amendment and Budget Amendment Bill to be tabled in Sri Lanka Parliament next week

Decision was taken at the party leaders’ meeting held this afternoon in Parliament that the adjournment debate on the government’s policy statement presented by the President in Parliament today (August 03) will be held on the 9th, 10th and 12th of August.

This decision has been taken according to the request made by several party leaders to give a three-day debate in this party leaders’ meeting chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, the Parliament is scheduled to meet on the 09th August at 1:00 PM and the debate will continue until 4:30 PM. Also, the Parliament is scheduled to meet on the 10th and 12th August from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

The Secretary General Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said that since this debate is an adjournment debate, no voting will be held at the end of the debate.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General said that the amendment bill with regard to the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021 for the year 2022 will be presented to the Parliament on the 9th August and the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution will be presented to the Parliament on the 10th August.

In the meantime, there has been a discussion on the re-appointment of the committees that were cancelled with the recent prorogation of Parliament.

Accordingly, it has been decided to appoint the Committee of Selection on the 9th August and then the other cancelled committees including the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

The draft of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (August 01).