Rebuilding Sri Lanka program receives LKR 1,893 Million for cyclone relief

Posted by Editor on December 10, 2025 - 12:16 pm

Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, announced that the Rebuilding Sri Lanka program has received LKR 1,893 million in funding from both local and overseas Sri Lankans, as well as various institutions.

The program aims to restore normal life in the country after the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Dr. Suriyapperuma said that a meeting was held under the leadership of the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, with the participation of heads of all insurance companies.

The purpose of the discussion was to create a compensation framework for businesses and properties affected by the cyclone.

He explained that insurance companies have already started procedures to provide quick compensation for affected businesses, properties, and lives.

According to the plan, immediate compensation for minor property damage has already begun, while compensation for major damage will be processed after collecting the required information.

Insurance company representatives also confirmed that a portion of the compensation will be provided in cash immediately to help those affected recover faster.