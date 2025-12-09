Sri Lanka Navy moves into new Headquarters on 75th anniversary

The Sri Lanka Navy officially moved into its new Headquarters at the Defence Headquarters Complex (DHQC) in Akuregoda today (December 9), marking a historic milestone as the Navy celebrated its 75th anniversary.

A ceremonial event was held to commemorate the occasion, with Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) gracing the event as the chief guest.

He was received by Navy Commander Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda upon his arrival, in keeping with naval traditions, and was accorded a Guard of Honour.

The Deputy Minister hailed the new Headquarters as a major step in defence modernization and praised the Navy’s courage and professionalism, especially during Cyclone Ditwah and the Kala Oya rescue. He also paid tribute to personnel who made the supreme sacrifice and those still missing.

The state-of-the-art headquarters facility at the DHQC enhances operational efficiency and strengthens coordination, reflecting the Navy’s continued evolution over the years.

Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda and Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) were among the distinguished attendees at the ceremony.

The Commanders of the Army and Air Force, along with the Inspector General of Police, senior officers of the tri-forces, and other invitees, were also present.