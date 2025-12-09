Sri Lanka to reopen most schools from December 16, 2025

The Ministry of Education in Sri Lanka has confirmed that schools in the Western, Southern, Northern, Sabaragamuwa, Eastern, and North Central provinces will reopen on December 16, 2025.

However, not all schools will reopen at the same time. According to the Ministry Secretary, 26 schools in Uva Province, 6 schools in North Western Province, and 115 schools in Central Province will remain closed due to the current conditions.

The Ministry has also announced changes to the school academic calendar. Schools will be closed from January 12, 2026 to January 20, 2026 to allow the completion of the remaining sessions of the General Certificate of Education (G.C.E.) Advanced Level examinations.

In addition, important changes have been made to term-end exams. Written term examinations for Grades 5 to 10 have been canceled. Students in these grades will be promoted to the next grade based on continuous assessments carried out by their schools.

Grade 11 students will sit for a special preparatory examination as a practice test before their G.C.E. Ordinary Level examinations.

The Ministry said these decisions were taken to ensure student safety and to reduce academic pressure while maintaining learning standards.

