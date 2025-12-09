Sri Lanka Navy promotes over 2,000 personnel during 75th anniversary celebrations
The Sri Lanka Navy marked its 75th anniversary today (December 09) with a series of special events, honoring long-standing naval traditions and religious observances.
As part of the anniversary celebrations, a total of 2,086 naval personnel, including 17 Navy officers and 2,069 senior and junior sailors, were promoted to their next ranks.
These promotions were carried out on the recommendation of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda.
The milestone event highlighted the Navy’s commitment to service, discipline, and tradition, while recognizing the dedication and hard work of its personnel.
