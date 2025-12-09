UN releases $4.5 Million for Sri Lanka disaster relief

Posted by Editor on December 9, 2025 - 11:00 am

The United Nations has pledged its full support to help Sri Lanka rebuild after severe damage caused by recent extreme weather.

This commitment was made by UN Resident Coordinator Marc-André during a meeting with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, at the Ministry on Monday (December 8).

At the meeting, the UN announced it would immediately release USD 4.5 million from its Rapid Response Fund to support communities affected by the disaster. A symbolic handover of the emergency funds also took place during the discussion.

The UN stated that its assistance will focus on key areas, including food security, temporary shelter, clean drinking water, education, healthcare services, agriculture, and fisheries, to ensure that vulnerable groups receive full support.

To strengthen the response, a five-member team from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has already arrived in Sri Lanka. The team will carry out a detailed assessment and work closely with the Disaster Management Centre to coordinate relief efforts.

Minister Vijitha Herath highlighted the urgent need for continued international support to restore livelihoods, stabilize the economy, and rebuild critical sectors such as agriculture.

In response, Marc-André assured that the UN will work closely with its offices in New York and Geneva to mobilize global partners and additional resources to support Sri Lanka’s recovery.