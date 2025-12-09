Sri Lanka reports 635 dead, 192 missing after extreme weather

Posted by Editor on December 9, 2025 - 9:44 am

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports that 635 deaths caused by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka have been recorded so far, while 192 people remain missing.

The DMC issued this update today (December 09) at 06:00 AM.

According to the latest figures, 1,766,103 individuals from 512,123 families across 25 districts have been affected.

Meanwhile, the highest number of disaster-related deaths has been reported in the Kandy District, with a total of 234 deaths. In addition, 90 deaths have been reported in the Badulla District, 89 in the Nuwara Eliya District, 61 in the Kurunegala District, and 37 in the Puttalam District.

Meanwhile, 81 people from the Kandy District, 39 from Kegalle, 37 from Nuwara Eliya, and 11 from Badulla are still missing due to the disaster.