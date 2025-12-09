President orders swift restoration in Badulla

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stressed that the aim of the government is to ensure a safe life for every citizen and that it is everyone’s responsibility to act with proper supervision during the resettlement of displaced people.

The President instructed the relevant sectors to complete all necessary repairs before December 31, 2025, by utilising the allocations provided by the government for this year’s infrastructure development, and not to return any portion of those allocations under any circumstances.

He stated that there is no shortage of funds required for relief efforts and for restoring normal life, and that what is essential in this emergency situation is for all institutions to fulfil their responsibilities through proper coordination without limitations.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks while participating yesterday afternoon (December 8) in the District Coordinating Committee meeting held at the Uva Province Library Auditorium to review the programme being carried out to restore normalcy in the lives of affected people in the Badulla District and to develop essential infrastructure. Due to the disaster situation, 64,140 individuals from 19,133 families in the Badulla District have been affected. A total of 418 houses have been completely damaged and 7,703 have been partially damaged.

The President inquired separately into the programmes being carried out to restore essential infrastructure, including the repair of damaged roads, electricity, water supply, communication, irrigation systems, the restart of agriculture, the livestock sector, inland fisheries, and the restoration of the health and education sectors.

He pointed out the need to carry out all road repairs simultaneously, without dividing them into Road Development Authority roads, provincial roads, or local authority roads. He informed officials that if the funds allocated for this purpose are insufficient, they should request additional allocations.

The President also instructed that estimates be prepared and submitted for all roads in the district requiring permanent repairs, and noted that funds could be provided to commence this work by January, 2026.

Officials stated that 90% of the district’s damaged electricity supply has already been restored, and that the remaining supply is being restored swiftly. They further noted that steps have been taken to ensure the district’s water supply is provided as required.

The reopening of schools was also discussed, and the President instructed that the government allowance of Rs. 15,000 granted to affected schoolchildren be paid promptly through the intervention of Divisional Secretaries.

Due to the disaster, 6,711 acres of agricultural land in the Badulla District have been damaged. The President instructed that the relevant farmers and the extent of damaged land be identified, that compensation be provided swiftly, and that they be directed back into cultivation.

He further instructed officials of the Irrigation Department to provide water to agricultural lands at least temporarily, so that farmers will be able to harvest the Maha season. The President stated that the allowance of Rs. 25,000 provided for the cleaning and restoration of damaged temples and religious sites will be granted through the Department of Cultural Affairs, and that a Cabinet decision regarding this matter is expected this week.

Lengthy discussions were held on providing compensation for destroyed and damaged houses and on the resettlement of affected people. The President also highlighted the need to implement programmes aimed at improving the mental health of people living in camps.

On this occasion, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his gratitude to the tri-forces, government officials, and the public who are working with immense dedication in these activities.