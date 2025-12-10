Train services to Colombo Fort resume after culvert repairs

Posted by Editor on December 10, 2025 - 9:46 am

Sri Lanka Railways announced that train services will operate today from Rambukkana, Polgahawela, Kurunegala, Ganewatta, Nattandiya, and Kochchikade to Colombo Fort.

According to the Department of Railways, train services on the northern and eastern main lines had earlier been limited up to Ambepussa. This restriction was due to the collapse of the Bujjomuwa railway culvert located between Ambepussa and Alawwa, which was damaged as a result of recent disasters.

Sri Lanka Railways Spokesperson Asanka Samarasinghe said that the repair work on the culvert has now been completed with the support of the Sri Lanka Army. As a result, train services have been resumed on the affected routes.