Train services to Colombo Fort resume after culvert repairs
Sri Lanka Railways announced that train services will operate today from Rambukkana, Polgahawela, Kurunegala, Ganewatta, Nattandiya, and Kochchikade to Colombo Fort.
According to the Department of Railways, train services on the northern and eastern main lines had earlier been limited up to Ambepussa. This restriction was due to the collapse of the Bujjomuwa railway culvert located between Ambepussa and Alawwa, which was damaged as a result of recent disasters.
Sri Lanka Railways Spokesperson Asanka Samarasinghe said that the repair work on the culvert has now been completed with the support of the Sri Lanka Army. As a result, train services have been resumed on the affected routes.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal acquitted in Greek Bond case December 10, 2025
- Rebuilding Sri Lanka program receives LKR 1,893 Million for cyclone relief December 10, 2025
- Sri Lanka establishes high-level committee to coordinate foreign disaster relief December 10, 2025
- Train services to Colombo Fort resume after culvert repairs December 10, 2025
- Sri Lanka secures US$ 30 Million World Bank loan for renewable energy project December 10, 2025