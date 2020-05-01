Two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 665, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 504 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 665

Active Cases – 504

New Cases for the day – 0

Observation in hospitals – 187

Recovered & Discharged – 154

Total Deaths – 7