869 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Six more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 869, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 343 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 869
Active Cases – 517
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 114
Recovered & Discharged – 343
Total Deaths – 9

