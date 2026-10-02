Bus fares in Sri Lanka to remain unchanged despite fuel price hike

Posted by Onlanka News on October 2, 2026 - 9:42 am

Sri Lanka’s bus fares will remain unchanged despite the latest fuel price increase, as the rise in the price of diesel is not high enough to require a fare revision.

National Transport Commission (NTC) Chairman Eng. P. A. Chandrapala said the increase in the price of a litre of diesel under this month’s fuel price revision does not justify an adjustment to bus fares.

He confirmed that no revision will therefore be made to the current bus fares.

Meanwhile, the government has provided a subsidy of Rs. 4.1 billion for October, November and December 2026.