Bandula Gunawardena appears before Bribery Commission

Posted by Onlanka News on October 2, 2026 - 10:41 am

Former Minister Bandula Gunawardena appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (October 2) to record a statement over a Cabinet paper submitted in 2007.

Gunawardena appeared before the Bribery Commission following a summons issued by CIABOC.

He had been called to provide a statement regarding the Cabinet paper, which was submitted to the Cabinet in 2007.

At the time, Gunawardena was serving as the Minister of Trade, Marketing Development, Co-operatives, and Consumer Services.