Police Sergeant suspended over alleged 1kg chicken bribe request

Posted by Onlanka News on October 2, 2026 - 11:15 am

A police sergeant attached to the Malwathuhiripitiya Police Station has been suspended after a video allegedly showed him requesting 1 kg of chicken as a bribe to release a suspect on bail.

The suspect had been arrested by the same sergeant on the night of September 26, 2026. The video, which has been circulating on social media, reportedly shows the officer making the request to another person in connection with the suspect’s release the following day.

Police launched an investigation into the incident under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Gampaha Division. Based on the findings of that investigation, steps were taken to suspend the sergeant from service.

A further preliminary investigation is continuing under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the Gampaha Police Division.