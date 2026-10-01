JVP’s Tilvin Silva meets Jaishankar for talks on Sri Lanka-India ties

Posted by Onlanka News on October 1, 2026 - 7:47 pm

JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva met Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi today (October 1) for talks on Sri Lanka-India relations, investment, technology and shared global challenges.

Silva is leading a Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) delegation currently visiting India.

According to the JVP, the two sides recalled their previous meeting in February and discussed the continued strengthening of relations between Sri Lanka and India.

The discussions covered the role of technological development in a country’s progress and the need for political parties to maintain close communication with the public and young people. They also exchanged views on identifying problems faced by the public and finding solutions without delay.

The two sides discussed the importance of sharing knowledge and experience between Sri Lanka and India, as well as between political parties in the two countries.

They also exchanged views on efforts by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to maintain closer engagement with the public.

The meeting also focused on challenges faced by both countries amid growing global crises and possible areas where they could take common approaches in the future.

Opportunities for Indian investment in Sri Lanka and ways to further strengthen cultural relations between the two countries were also discussed.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said the two sides had discussed strengthening the deep bonds of friendship between India and Sri Lanka and said India would continue to support Sri Lanka’s progress and prosperity.