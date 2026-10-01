Sri Lanka President vows equal opportunities, protection for every child

Posted by Onlanka News on October 1, 2026 - 9:22 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says no child should be left behind as the country works to provide equal opportunities, protection and a safe environment for every child.

In his World Children’s Day 2026 message, the President said race, religion, economic status or geographical background should not prevent any child from receiving an education or achieving their potential.

He also highlighted education reforms aimed at creating a skills-based system, measures to protect children from violence and discrimination, and the national “A Nation United” operation to protect the younger generation from illicit drugs.

President’s Full Message for World Children’s Day 2026

Children are the most valuable asset of a nation. Ensuring their physical and mental well-being and creating an environment conducive to their proper development is a primary responsibility of any government. Children’s imagination, aspirations and creativity will determine the shape and colour of the country tomorrow. The country we build for children must not merely be a country prepared to be handed over to them in the future; it must be a country that gives space to their dreams today, listens to their voices and provides opportunities for them to realise their potential.

For the best interests of children, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure equal access to education, guidance, social protection, opportunities for sport, leisure and recreation, proper nutrition and access to healthcare, while protecting children from all forms of violence and discrimination and safeguarding their rights.

Race, religion, economic status, geographical background or any other circumstance should not be a barrier to any child’s education or proper development. Every child should have equal and fair opportunities to realise their potential, pursue their dreams and create the future they wish for themselves. To this end, we have already begun the process of reforming the education system in Sri Lanka, transforming it towards a skills-based system suited to the new world, one that does not place a burden on parents or cause distress to children.

Our aim is to ensure that no child is left behind in the new Sri Lanka we are building, and to provide every child with opportunities for development in a safe environment. It should be emphasised that the fundamental objective of all the programmes being implemented, from expanding educational scholarships to securing the future of children growing up in child development centres and those in need of care, is to create a dignified and secure tomorrow for every child in the country.

It is the aspiration of every parent to give their children a better life than the one they themselves experienced. We are currently steering the country’s economy towards a correct and stable direction in order to provide children with a safe and happy childhood, free from the shadows of an unstable economy. At the same time, we have launched the national operation “A Nation United” (Ratama Ekata), bringing everyone together to free the younger generation from the menace of illicit drugs.

At a time when we are working towards the goal of building a safe and better country for children, I greatly appreciate the initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs in organising this year’s World Children’s Day celebrations under the theme “Strong Minds – Enriched Children”, declaring a National Children’s Day Week and conducting a range of meaningful programmes aimed at strengthening children’s rights, well-being, protection, education and freedom.

I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the sons and daughters of our country for a Happy World Children’s Day.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

01st October, 2026