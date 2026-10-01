Woman dies in Galle air rifle incident

Posted by Onlanka News on October 1, 2026 - 8:30 am

A 57-year-old woman has died after being injured in an air rifle discharge at a house in Ambalanwatta, Galle, while another woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Sri Lanka Police, the incident occurred on the afternoon of September 30, 2026, in the Ambalanwatta area of the Galle Police Division.

The injured woman was admitted to Galle National Hospital in Karapitiya, where she later died while receiving treatment.

The deceased was a resident of the Deniyaya area.

Police investigations have revealed that she had been working at a house located at Mount Hall Estate in Ambalanwatta together with another woman and two men.

Police said the incident occurred when an air rifle was discharged at the house that afternoon.

The other woman who had been working at the premises was arrested by Galle Police on suspicion in connection with the incident.

Further investigations are underway.