Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from October 1, 2026
Posted by Onlanka News on October 1, 2026 - 7:32 am
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective October 1, 2026.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 414.
- The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 392.
- The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 50, bringing the new price to Rs. 528.
- Prices of all other fuel types remain unchanged.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|+ Rs. 15
|Rs. 414
|Petrol 95 Octane
|Unchanged
|Rs. 475
|Auto Diesel
|+ Rs. 10
|Rs. 392
|Super Diesel
|+ Rs. 50
|Rs. 528
|Kerosene
|Unchanged
|Rs. 285