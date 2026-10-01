Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from October 1, 2026

Posted by Onlanka News on October 1, 2026 - 7:32 am

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective October 1, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 414.

The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 392.

The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 50, bringing the new price to Rs. 528.

Prices of all other fuel types remain unchanged.

The price revision is shown in the table below: