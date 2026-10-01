Oct 01 2026 October 1, 2026 October 1, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from October 1, 2026

Posted by Onlanka News on October 1, 2026 - 7:32 am

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective October 1, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 414.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 392.
  • The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 50, bringing the new price to Rs. 528.
  • Prices of all other fuel types remain unchanged.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane + Rs. 15  Rs. 414
Petrol 95 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 475
Auto Diesel + Rs. 10  Rs. 392
Super Diesel + Rs. 50  Rs. 528
Kerosene Unchanged  Rs. 285
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY