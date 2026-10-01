NYSC officer arrested over bribery allegations

Posted by Onlanka News on October 1, 2026 - 7:51 am

An officer in charge of the National Youth Services Council’s (NYSC) Padiyathalawa Centre has been arrested by CIABOC over allegations of soliciting and accepting bribes for issuing course certificates.

The suspect, identified as Ranhoti Bandaralage Gamini Sarath Kumara, was arrested at around 1:35 p.m. on September 30, 2026, at the National Youth Services Council Vocational Training Centre in Padiyathalawa.

According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the officer had initially obtained Rs. 6,500 from the complainant after providing two certificates through the Pahala Uva Development Foundation.

The certificates stated that the complainant had completed Information Technology and English courses, although the complainant had not attended either course.

The officer is also alleged to have later demanded Rs. 4,000 to provide another certificate stating that the complainant had completed a Tamil language course.

He is further alleged to have demanded and accepted Rs. 6,500 to have the Tamil language course certificate issued through the National Youth Services Council.

The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Mahiyanganaya Magistrate’s Court.