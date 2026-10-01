PM Harini calls for stronger protection of children on World Children’s Day

Posted by Onlanka News on October 1, 2026 - 9:06 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says every child in Sri Lanka must have the opportunity to grow up safe, healthy, educated and confident, as the Government strengthens protections against violence, online harm and economic exploitation.

In her message for World Children’s Day 2026, the Prime Minister highlighted the growing impact of digital technology and artificial intelligence on children and stressed the need to protect their mental and psychosocial well-being.

She also referred to Government efforts to strengthen safeguards for children online and offline, address corporal punishment and increase penalties for offences involving the unlawful employment of children.

Dr. Amarasuriya said parents, teachers, caregivers, communities and institutions also share responsibility for creating an environment where children can speak without fear, seek help without stigma and grow without violence.

Prime Minister’s Full Message for World Children’s Day 2026

For decades, the 1st of October has been a special day in Sri Lanka, when we celebrate our children while also honouring our elders. It reminds us of our responsibility towards the generations that have shaped our society and, equally, towards the generation that will shape its future.

This year, we celebrate World Children’s Day under the theme “මනසින් සවිමත් – දරුවන් පොහොසත්” – “Strong Minds – Enriched Children.” The theme carries particular significance at a time when childhood itself is being transformed by rapid social and technological change.

Education, healthcare and material security remain fundamental to a child’s development. But an enriched childhood also requires emotional security, confidence, dignity and the freedom to grow without fear, violence, humiliation or discrimination. A child who feels safe, valued and heard is better equipped to learn, build relationships, face challenges and contribute positively to society.

This has become increasingly important as digital technology and artificial intelligence reshape how children learn, communicate and experience the world. Technology provides extraordinary opportunities, but it also exposes children to new forms of pressure and harm, including cyberbullying, harassment, harmful content and exploitation. Protecting children in this environment therefore requires us to pay equal attention to their mental and psychosocial well-being.

The Government has recognised this responsibility and is taking steps to strengthen the protection of children both online and offline. Work towards appropriate safeguards concerning children’s access to social media and digital platforms is being considered in light of international experience, while ensuring that children continue to benefit from technology for education, creativity and development. Several countries are similarly strengthening age-appropriate protections and safety requirements for children in digital environments.

Our responsibility, however, goes beyond the digital space. Violence against children does not leave only physical injuries. Bullying, harassment, humiliation and violent forms of discipline can have lasting effects on a child’s confidence, emotional development and sense of security. This understanding is also reflected in the Government’s efforts to strengthen the legal framework against corporal punishment and promote approaches to discipline that protect the dignity and well-being of children. Sri Lanka’s ongoing reforms in this area recognise the importance of protecting children from both physical and psychological violence.

Strengthening child protection also means protecting children from economic exploitation. This year, the Government strengthened the Employment of Women, Young Persons and Children Act by increasing fines for relevant offences from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 100,000. The amendment was passed by Parliament in August and endorsed in September as Act No. 21 of 2026. The existing Act prohibits the employment of children under the age of sixteen, and the strengthened penalties reinforce our commitment to protecting children from unlawful and harmful employment.

These measures reflect a broader commitment: every child, in every corner of Sri Lanka, must have the opportunity to grow up safe, healthy, educated and confident, irrespective of their economic circumstances, geography, language, ethnicity, religion, gender, disability or any other difference.

Government action alone, however, cannot build such an environment. Parents, teachers, caregivers, communities, institutions and society as a whole share the responsibility of creating spaces where children can speak without fear, seek help without stigma, learn without humiliation and grow without violence.

On this World Children’s Day, let us listen to our children more carefully and recognise that their thoughts, emotions and experiences matter. Let us provide them not only with education and opportunity, but also with the security, understanding and confidence they need to face a rapidly changing world.

When we strengthen the minds of our children, we strengthen the future of our country.

I extend my warmest wishes to all the children of Sri Lanka on World Children’s Day.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.