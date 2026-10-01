Open arrest warrant issued for Gnanasara thera

Posted by Onlanka News on October 1, 2026 - 11:20 am

The Court of Appeal today (October 1) issued an open warrant for the arrest of Bodu Bala Sena Secretary Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera.

The warrant was issued after he failed to appear before court for the second consecutive day in contempt of court proceedings.

Gnanasara Thera has been sentenced to imprisonment in connection with the contempt of court case.

The court ordered that he be arrested and produced before the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal also imposed a travel ban preventing Gnanasara Thera from leaving Sri Lanka.

The order states that the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration should be informed of the travel ban.

The court further directed that the open warrant be executed through the Inspector General of Police (IGP).