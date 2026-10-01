P.B. Jayasundera questioned over Airbus deal allegations

Posted by Onlanka News on October 1, 2026 - 11:04 am

The Bribery Commission has recorded a nearly four-hour statement from former Treasury Secretary and former Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera over allegations linked to the Airbus deal.

Officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) visited Jayasundera’s residence in Nikaweratiya to obtain the statement.

According to CIABOC, the statement was recorded as part of ongoing investigations into allegations relating to the Airbus deal.