Court dismisses Gotabaya’s petition to prevent arrest over Easter attacks

Posted by Onlanka News on October 1, 2026 - 2:05 pm

The Court of Appeal today (October 1) dismissed former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s writ petition seeking to prevent his arrest over the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

The petition sought an order preventing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting him and detaining him under the Prevention of Terrorism Act in connection with investigations into the attacks.

After considering the submissions, the court dismissed the petition without taking it up for hearing.

The order was issued by a bench comprising Court of Appeal President Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Sarath Dissanayake.