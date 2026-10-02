20 Iran-linked oil tankers stranded off Sri Lanka

Posted by Onlanka News on October 2, 2026 - 10:12 am

Around 20 Iranian and Iran-linked oil tankers are reportedly stranded off Sri Lanka’s southwestern coast, with some vessels running low on food, fuel and fresh water.

The tankers, located outside Sri Lanka’s territorial waters, had been involved in transporting sanctioned Iranian crude, mainly to China. They normally delivered oil through ship-to-ship transfers in waters near Malaysia before returning to Iran for new cargo.

However, increased U.S. sanctions and restrictions affecting Iran’s oil trade have disrupted this process, leaving several empty tankers unable or unwilling to return to Iranian ports. The United States has also increased pressure on countries and companies that provide services to vessels linked to Iran’s oil trade.

Shipping agents have reportedly sought food, fuel, fresh water and other supplies for the vessels from Sri Lankan companies. However, some suppliers have been reluctant to provide services because of concerns over possible U.S. sanctions.

Sri Lankan authorities have previously said that Iranian-linked vessels operating near the country remain outside Sri Lanka’s territorial waters and are being monitored by the Navy. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said in September that the vessels had not entered Sri Lankan territorial waters and that the government had not provided them with facilities.

The immediate concern is the welfare of crews aboard the vessels, particularly their access to food, drinking water and fuel as the sanctions-related disruption continues.