Loku Patty’s brother shot dead in Ahungalla

Posted by Onlanka News on October 2, 2026 - 6:30 am

The brother of an individual known as “Loku Patty”, who is considered an organised criminal, has been shot dead in the Welikanda area of Ahungalla.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Lanthuwahandi Sugath Nuwan Kumara de Silva, a resident of Welikanda.

Police said the shooting took place at around 8:10 PM yesterday (October 1, 2026) within the Ahungalla Police Division. An unidentified gunman who arrived on foot opened fire at the victim using a 9mm pistol while he was standing in front of his house and fled the scene.

The victim was admitted to Balapitiya Hospital with gunshot injuries but later died while receiving treatment.

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been revealed.

Ahungalla Police are conducting further investigations to identify and arrest the suspects.