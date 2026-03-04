Businessman arrested in Colombo over Rs. 5 Million bribery deal

A businessman from Colombo 12 was arrested by the Bribery Commission yesterday morning (March 03) for allegedly soliciting and accepting a Rs. 5 million bribe to help secure bail for a remanded suspect and prevent the arrest of the suspect’s family members.

The arrest was made at around 9:00 AM on March 03, 2026 by investigation officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

According to officials, the suspect had allegedly requested and obtained Rs. 5 million in exchange for providing assistance to secure bail for an individual who had been arrested and remanded by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division of the Sri Lanka Police.

He had also allegedly offered to help prevent the arrest of the suspect’s family members in connection with the same investigation.

After his arrest, the businessman was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The court ordered that he be remanded in custody until March 13, 2026.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Bribery Commission.