35 rescued from distressed Iranian vessel in southern seas

March 4, 2026 - 11:43 am

At least 35 crew members were rescued after an Iranian Navy vessel, identified as IRIS Dena, sent a distress call early this morning while sinking about 40 nautical miles off Galle, triggering a rapid joint rescue operation by the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force.

The distressed vessel, reported as IRIS Dena, a Moudge class frigate belonging to the Southern Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, had earlier participated in the MILAN 26 fleet review held in Visakhapatnam, India. The ship reportedly sent out a distress signal after it was hit and began taking in water in the southern seas.

According to Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath, the distress message was received at around 5:08 AM today (March 04) by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Department of Coast Guard. He said Sri Lanka responded immediately. The first naval craft was dispatched by 6:00 AM, and a second vessel was sent by 7:00 AM. Both the Sri Lanka Navy and the Sri Lanka Air Force joined the rescue mission, with the Air Force deploying an aircraft to assist with search operations.

According to reports, the vessel was located about 40 nautical miles off Galle, within Sri Lanka’s search and rescue area but outside the country’s territorial waters. Minister Herath confirmed in Parliament that although the ship was outside Sri Lanka’s maritime boundary in the Indian Ocean, the country is internationally obligated to respond to such emergencies.

He explained that Sri Lanka has ratified the International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue of 1979, which requires assistance to be provided regardless of nationality, cause of the incident, or whether it occurred beyond national waters. He described the intervention as both a legal duty and a humanitarian responsibility.

Reports indicate that around 180 crew members were on board the vessel at the time of the incident. Of them, approximately 30 were said to be in critical danger. Authorities confirmed that 35 crew members were rescued and evacuated during the initial phase of the operation.

Arrangements were made to transport the rescued individuals to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle for medical treatment. Minister Herath stated that some of the injured had already arrived at the hospital, while others were being transported.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara Retired said necessary measures are continuing in connection with the incident.

The Minister also noted that the situation highlights broader regional maritime security concerns and vulnerabilities in sea safety.

He said the government acted swiftly and continues to take all required steps as a responsible state.