Sri Lanka tourist arrivals jump 16.2% in February 2026

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2026 - 8:37 am

Sri Lanka records 279,328 tourist arrivals in February 2026, marking a 16.2 percent increase from last year, according to official data.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) said that 279,328 tourists arrived in the country during the month of February 2026.

This shows a 16.2 percent increase compared to the number of arrivals recorded in February 2025.

According to the latest data released by the SLTDA, India was the leading source market for the month. A total of 47,679 tourists arrived from India, accounting for 17 percent of the total arrivals in February.

The United Kingdom ranked second with 30,788 arrivals. Russia followed with 23,099 tourists, while Germany recorded 22,566 arrivals. China accounted for 20,180 tourists and France contributed 17,174 arrivals during the month.

Meanwhile, the total number of tourist arrivals from January 01 to February 28, 2026 has reached 556,655.

Out of this total, 99,740 tourists arrived from India.

The United Kingdom recorded 60,328 arrivals, while Russia accounted for 50,233 tourists during the first two months of the year, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority stated.