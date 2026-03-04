Sri Lanka ready to repatriate citizens from Middle East if crisis escalates

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2026 - 9:39 am

Sri Lanka has planned a special mechanism to repatriate its citizens from the Middle East if a high risk situation arises in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry stated that this mechanism will be activated if conditions in the Middle East become dangerous in the future.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also intervened to set up a joint mechanism together with all Sri Lankan embassies in the Middle East and Gulf regions. This coordinated system is aimed at ensuring a smooth and organized response during any emergency.

The Ministry further announced that all Sri Lankan embassies in the region, along with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, are prepared to provide a rapid response if needed. They are ready to take necessary steps to ensure the safety and protection of Sri Lankan workers staying in those countries.

Authorities said these measures have been put in place as a precaution to safeguard Sri Lankans in case the regional situation worsens.