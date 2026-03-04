Man arrested with 390 liters of illegal diesel in Pulmoddai

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2026 - 10:04 am

A 36 year old man was arrested with 390 liters of illegally stockpiled diesel during a raid carried out by Pulmoddai Police in Pulmoddai town last night (March 03).

The raid was conducted after a team of officers from the Pulmoddai Police Station received information that diesel was being sold at a higher price without a valid license at a shop in the town.

During the operation, officers seized 390 liters of diesel that had been illegally stored at the premises. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as a 36 year old resident of Arpath Nagar in Pulmoddai.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Kuchchaveli Magistrate’s Court today (March 04).

Further investigations are being carried out by the Pulmoddai Police.