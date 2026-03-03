Businessman arrested for hoarding 400 liters of diesel in Gampaha

Posted by Editor on March 3, 2026 - 9:21 am

A businessman has been arrested in Buthpitiya, Gampaha for stockpiling 400 liters of diesel, as special police teams launch islandwide operations against fuel hoarding.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Buthpitiya area of Gampaha. The arrest was carried out following secret intelligence information received by the STF regarding the illegal storage of diesel.

According to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, all daily fuel stocks had been released by yesterday afternoon (March 02). The corporation stated that the quantity released exceeded the usual daily supply issued to fuel stations.

Meanwhile, special police teams have been deployed across the country to investigate the unnecessary hoarding of fuel. Authorities said strict action will be taken against those attempting to stockpile fuel illegally.

A special security program is also being implemented at all fuel stations with the assistance of the Tri-Forces to ensure smooth distribution and prevent further hoarding.