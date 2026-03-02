Sri Lanka fuel distribution continues smoothly despite Middle East tensions

Posted by Editor on March 2, 2026 - 1:29 pm

Fuel distribution in Sri Lanka is continuing without interruption despite concerns over the Middle East conflict, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation said today (March 02).

Speaking at a media briefing held today, CEYPETCO Chairman D. J. Rajakaruna said that fuel distribution is taking place as usual, even though today is a Poya day.

He further stated that although yesterday (March 01) was a government holiday, fuel distribution activities were carried out with the full support and contribution of the staff.

According to the Chairman, a total of 3,018,349 litres of diesel and 3,920,400 litres of petrol were distributed yesterday (March 01) alone.

He also revealed that as of 09:44 AM today (March 02), a total of 2,325,349 litres of diesel and 2,904,000 litres of petrol had already been distributed.

Rajakaruna stressed that there should be no confusion among the public, as sufficient fuel stocks are available in the country.

However, he noted that certain issues have arisen due to some individuals remaining in queues to hoard fuel and sell it at higher prices, which has caused difficulties for ordinary people in obtaining fuel on time.

He emphasized that storing fuel in private homes is illegal.

As a result, CEYPETCO has requested the police to take legal action against those engaged in such activities.