LAUGFS to release up to 40,000 LP gas cylinders daily as new shipments arrive
LAUGFS Gas PLC says 35,000 to 40,000 domestic LP gas cylinders will be released daily from today (March 1), as new gas shipments arrive in Sri Lanka.
LAUGFS Gas PLC announced that it will release between 35,000 and 40,000 domestic LP gas cylinders to the market each day starting today.
The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Nalinda Kurukulasuriya, said steps have been taken to ensure round the clock distribution of LP gas supplies across the country.
To support the ongoing distribution, a vessel carrying 3,500 metric tons of LP gas arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday morning.
Meanwhile, Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. confirmed that another ship transporting 3,700 metric tons of LP gas reached the country on February 27, 2026. Distribution of that stock began yesterday morning (February 28).
Litro Gas Lanka currently releases around 1,700 metric tons of LP gas to the market daily.
